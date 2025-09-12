default-cbs-image
Rousseau (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Rousseau practiced without limitations Friday after a pair of limited sessions, helping him get the green light to suit up Sunday against Buffalo's green-clad AFC East rivals. Buffalo's 2021 first-round pick is looking for his first sack of the season after tying his career high with 8.0 during the 2024 regular season.

