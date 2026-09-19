Rousseau logged three solo tackles for two sacks in Thursday night's 41-31 win over the Lions.

Rousseau helped the Bills open the new Highmark Stadium in style, sacking Jared Goff twice and hitting him four times en route to the team's first regular-season win in the building. Rousseau's 4.0 sacks through two games in coach Jim Leonhard's 3-4 defense match half of his single-season sack peak (8.0 in 2022 and 2024). The 26-year-old is on his way to crushing his previous record as he manages his new role.