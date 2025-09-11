default-cbs-image
Rousseau was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

Rosseau played 35 of 51 defensive snaps during the Bills' Week 1 win over the Ravens and finished with three solo tackles and a pass defense. He may have picked up a knee injury during the victory, but he'll have two more chances to log a full practice and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's AFC East clash against the Jets.

