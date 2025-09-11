Bills' Greg Rousseau: Dealing with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rousseau was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
Rosseau played 35 of 51 defensive snaps during the Bills' Week 1 win over the Ravens and finished with three solo tackles and a pass defense. He may have picked up a knee injury during the victory, but he'll have two more chances to log a full practice and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's AFC East clash against the Jets.
More News
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Can't rush passer much Sunday•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Inks four-year extension•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Leads Buffalo in sacks•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Notches sack in Week 13 victory•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Monster outing in win•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Bats down two passes Sunday•