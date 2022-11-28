Rousseau, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, returned to practice Sunday, Alec White and Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site report. Said Rousseau, "I'm feeling good man, pretty close for sure."

Rousseau has posted 5.0 sacks through just eight games, and with Von Miller being out at least a week or two with a knee injury, the second-year pass rusher's presence would be highly welcomed as the Bills make a push for a division crown in what's been a highly competitive AFC East all season. The Bills play their next three games against division foes, beginning with Thursday's game against the rival Patriots.