Rousseau had two tackles, one pass defensed and half a sack during Buffalo's 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Perhaps the 2021 first-rounder hasn't been as dynamic as was hoped during his third season, but the Buffalo pass rush has been strong all season and Rousseau has been a key part of it. He stands at 32 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the season. With the Bills facing a number of injuries on defense, Rousseau's performance down the stretch will be key as the team tries to scratch out a playoff spot.