Rousseau agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension with the Bills on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2021 first-round pick has been a stalwart for the Bills' defense in his first four years in the NFL. He's coming off a 2024 campaign in which he logged 53 tackles (36 solo), including 8.0 sacks (tying a career best), three pass defenses, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games while adding 2.0 sacks across the Bills' three playoff contests. Rousseau will continue to serve as a lynch pin for Buffalo's defense alongside Terrel Bernard, A.J. Epenesa and Ed Oliver.