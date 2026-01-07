Rousseau finished the 2025-26 regular season with 46 tackles (24 solo), including 7.0 sacks, along with two defensed passes, a forced fumble and a blocked kick over 16 games.

Rousseau continued to be a steady presence along the Bills' defensive line, pacing the team with 7.0 sacks -- a mark he's reached in three of his past four campaigns. He didn't play in Week 18 as Buffalo elected to rest multiple starters, but Rousseau should be primed for the team's wild-card matchup against Jacksonville this Sunday after staying mostly healthy throughout the regular season.