Bills' Greg Rousseau: Logs six tackles in TNF loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rousseau recorded six tackles (two solo) in Buffalo's loss to Houston on Thursday night.
Rousseau played 75 percent of the defensive snaps against the Texans, marking his third-highest snap rate of the season, and his six tackles tied a season-high. On the year, Rousseau has logged 35 tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks, 11 QB hits and a pair of pass breakups. He's gone three consecutive games without recording a sack.
