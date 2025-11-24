default-cbs-image
Rousseau recorded six tackles (two solo) in Buffalo's loss to Houston on Thursday night.

Rousseau played 75 percent of the defensive snaps against the Texans, marking his third-highest snap rate of the season, and his six tackles tied a season-high. On the year, Rousseau has logged 35 tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks, 11 QB hits and a pair of pass breakups. He's gone three consecutive games without recording a sack.

