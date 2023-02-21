Rousseau finished the 2022 regular season with 37 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended and one forced fumble over 13 games.

The 8.0 sacks -- which co-led the team with Von Miller -- is the number that sticks out the most considering Rousseau missed time with an ankle injury and also that the Bills typically rotate their defensive linemen more than most teams. He also stepped it up after Miller was lost for the season with a knee injury. Rousseau has mammoth size and has now proven a knack for getting after the quarterback, so he could be relied upon for more in the 2023 season, as the Bills have some cap issues and likely won't be able to run as deep as they have the last two seasons.