Rousseau recorded 53 total tackles (36 solo), including 8.0 sacks, three passes defended and three forced fumbles over 16 regular-season games in 2024.

Rousseau was an iron man for the Bills this season, starting every game except for a Week 18 matchup against the Patriots, when Buffalo rested its starters after securing the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The 2021 first-round pick from Miami tied his career high in sacks in 2024 while leading Buffalo's defense in tackles for loss (16), sacks and forced fumbles. His team-option for the 2025 season was picked, making it likely he'll return to the Bills. Rousseau is expected to remain one of Buffalo's top defensive players next year and could very well receive an extension at some point this offseason.