Rousseau registered four tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.

In a game that was played in snowy conditions, players on both sides of the ball visibly struggled to gain traction on field. That led to just one sack -- Rousseau's second-quarter takedown of Brock Purdy -- being recorded across both teams. Rousseau has registered a sack in three of his past four contests and is up to 6.5 on the campaign. His career-high mark is 8.0, which he established in 2022 as a second-year player.