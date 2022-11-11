Rousseau (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Rousseau suffered a high-ankle sprain in a Week 9 matchup with the Jets, missing the second half of that contest. The 22-year-old defensive end has recorded 21 total tackles so far this season, and his five sacks are good for the second highest total for Buffalo's formidable defense. In Rousseau's absence, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson should see increased playing time.