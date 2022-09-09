Rousseau registered four solo tackles, one sack and one pass defense during Thursday's 31-10 win over the Rams.

Rousseau tipped a pass intended for Cooper Kupp at the line in the first quarter and sacked Matthew Stafford on a third-and-short situation in the third quarter. The second-year defensive end played 45 of the team's 67 defensive snaps and will likely be a key piece in Buffalo's defense in 2022. As a rookie, the 2021 first-round pick recorded 50 tackles, four sacks, four pass defenses and one interception across 17 appearances.