Rousseau recorded three tackles, including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's 23-20 Week 16 victory against Cleveland.

Rousseau had a hand in all three of Buffalo's sacks in the game, notching two solo sacks and splitting another with Jordan Poyer. Rousseau now has 3.5 sacks over his past two games after tallying 3.0 across his first 13 contests of the campaign. His career high for sacks in a regular season is 8.0, which he's accomplished twice in his five-year NFL career.