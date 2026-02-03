Rousseau recorded 46 total tackles (24 solo), including 7.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble over 16 regular-season contests in 2025.

The 2021 first-round pick from Miami has emerged as Buffalo's best pass rusher, leading the team in sacks each of the past two seasons. Since entering the league, Rousseau has recorded 7.0-or-more sacks in three of his five campaigns, proving to be one of the league's most consistent pass rushers. Additionally, he wreaked havoc during Buffalo's two playoff games, recording eight total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed. Under contract through the 2029 season, Rousseau is expected to remain the Bills' top edge rusher in 2026.