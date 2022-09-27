Rousseau posted three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins.

Rousseau recorded his lone solo sack late in the second quarter on a second-and-10 play, ultimately forcing a punt. He got after Tua Tagovailoa again in the fourth when he split a sack with Damar Hamlin. Across three games, the second-year defensive end has totaled 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks and appears to be benefitting from plenty of one-on-one pass-rush opportunities while playing opposite Von Miller.