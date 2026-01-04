Rousseau (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Bills will rest Rousseau and other key defenders for Sunday's regular-season finale, so the fifth-year pro will end the 2025 campaign with 46 tackles (24 solo), including 7.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across 16 games. With Rousseau, Joey Bosa (hamstring) and DaQuan Jones (calf) all inactive, more snaps on the Bills' defensive line will be available for the likes of Javon Solomon, Jordan Phillips, Larry Ogunjobi, A.J. Espenesa and Matthew Jones.