The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Rousseau might be a little thin at 6-foot-7, 266 pounds, but the former Miami (FL) star is still young (turned 21 in April) and has room to add mass to his frame. Moreover, he's a standout athlete with very impressive production. He was credited with a 4.68-second 40, which gives him major pursuit range when combined with his standout wingspan. Rousseau produced 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in just 13 games in 2019, his true sophomore season, so the skill set element of his game is already well-demonstrated. He seems like a 'when, not if' sort of prospect, though the Bills of course will hope his future is sooner rather than later.