The Bills came to terms on a four-year deal with Rousseau on Thursday, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

The rookie out of Miami was the 30th overall pick in April and should have an immediate key role on the defensive line after recording 15.5 sacks in 2019. However, given that Rousseau sat out all of 2020 due to the pandemic and with the Bills having a plethora of D-linemen to use -- the team even used its second-round selection for the position by taking Carlos Basham -- it may be a bit before we're talking about Rousseau in IDP terms. Still, his upside is high given his college production and 6-foot-7 frame.