While Phillips, who's recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL, may not be able to go full bore during spring practices, it's believed he'll be close to 100 percent once training camp rolls around, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The 2018 third-rounder suffered the injury in the third game of the 2019 season, while all signs are trending positive in his recovery. He was drafted to be groomed as a retired Kyle Williams' replacement, but that hasn't panned out just yet and even in full health, Phillips seems slotted for more of a 2020 depth role behind Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei and perhaps Jordan Phillips (if the Bills pay big money to re-sign him).