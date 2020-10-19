Phillips (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Chiefs, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Phillips and Trent Murphy will both serve as healthy scratches for Monday's conference clash. The Bills' coaching staff hopes this will turn things in the right direction following a disappointing Week 5 loss to the Titans. Quinton Jefferson is expected to be the main beneficiary of Phillips' absence, and Justin Zimmer should rotate in, too.