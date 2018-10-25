Phillips has posted 13 tackles and one fumble recovery while suiting up in each of the Bills' first seven games.

Phillips is averaging about 26 snaps per game as the third man in the defensive-tackle rotation behind veteran starters Star Lotulelei and Kyle Williams. The rookie has been doing a nice job and the coaching staff is happy with his progress, but he's not playing enough snaps or getting after the quarterback enough to warrant attention in IDP settings. Phillips' time will come, as he's already being groomed to take over Williams' spot when the 35-year-old eventually calls it a career.