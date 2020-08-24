Phillips missed practice Sunday due to an undisclosed reason, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Several Bills were the victim of false positive COVID tests this weekend, and Phillips is thought to be one of them. If that's the case, he'll be expected back at practice Monday one he clears some protocols.
