Bills' Harrison Phillips: Modest first-year production
Through his first seven NFL games, Harrison has posted 13 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Harrison is averaging about 26 snaps a game as the primary fill-in for veteran defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Kyle Williams. He's been doing a nice job and the coaching staff is happy with his progress, but it's not enough action for him to put up meaningful IDP stats yet. His time will come, as he's already being groomed to take over Williams' spot when the 35-year-old eventually calls it a day.
