Bills' Harrison Phillips: Ready for promotion
Phillips, who recently completed his rookie season after being the Bills' third-round pick out of Stanford, is the most likely candidate to take over for the open starting defensive tackle job, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. "Harrison will compete. He did a good job in year one," general manager Brandon Beane said. "He'll compete to definitely start. I can't say he'll win it, but Harrison did a great job of bringing depth to us last year."
The Bills did re-sign Jordan Phillips -- who will also compete for the job -- on Tuesday, while there's also a ton of free cap money available to beef up the defensive line following the retirement of long-time starter Kyle Williams, among other positions. Even if he has to share the starting job, Harrison Phillips seems a sure bet to take a step up from his 20-tackle rookie season, while he's still looking for his first NFL sack.
