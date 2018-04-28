Bills' Harrison Phillips: Scooped by Buffalo
The Bills selected Phillips in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 96th overall.
Phillips is one of the more unique players in this year's draft class. He's a hulking force at 6-foot-3, 303 pounds that led all combine participants with 42 reps on the bench press. That level of strength is more than apparent on tape, where Phillips routinely dominated opposing offensive linemen. What sets Phillips apart is not just that he can generate penetration, but he also finds the ball carrier and finishes plays. As an interior defensive lineman, Phillips led Stanford in tackles with 102, which is almost unheard of for a player at that position. He'll be a run-stuffing force at the next level and is an excellent heir apparent for Kyle Williams.
