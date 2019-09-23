Phillips suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Phillips worked in a reserve role through the first three weeks, so this injury isn't devastating for the Bills' defense but it hurts its depth. The second-year pro will be placed on injured reserve at some point to clear up a roster spot for another player. This injury happened early enough in the season to give Phillips a good shot to be ready for the 2020 campaign.