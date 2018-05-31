Bills' Harrison Phillips: Signs first deal
Phillips, the team's third-round draft pick, signed his rookie contract Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Many football insiders seem to think the Bills got a steal by getting the Stanford product in the third round given his ability to clog the middle of the line with a playmaking ability to go with it. With veterans Star Lotulelei and Kyle Williams in the fold, Phillips is expected to serve as more of a rotational defensive tackle in his rookie campaign, but he's been pegged as a starter once the 34-year-old Williams calls it a career.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Gallup, Ryan
Jamey Eisenberg called Kareem Hunt's breakout year in 2017 and has more sleepers for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy breakouts: Smith-Schuster
Jamey Eisenberg was all over Leonard Fournette's big rookie season
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Jeffery
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...