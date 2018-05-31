Bills' Harrison Phillips: Signs first deal

Phillips, the team's third-round draft pick, signed his rookie contract Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Many football insiders seem to think the Bills got a steal by getting the Stanford product in the third round given his ability to clog the middle of the line with a playmaking ability to go with it. With veterans Star Lotulelei and Kyle Williams in the fold, Phillips is expected to serve as more of a rotational defensive tackle in his rookie campaign, but he's been pegged as a starter once the 34-year-old Williams calls it a career.

