Bills' Harrison Phillips: Signs rookie deal
Phillips signed a four-year contract with Buffalo on Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Many football insiders seem to think the Bills got a steal in nabbing the Stanford product in the third round, given the ability to clog the middle and pass-rushing skills he showed in college. With veterans Star Lotulelei and Kyle Williams in the fold, Phillips is expected to serve as more of a rotational defensive tackle in his rookie campaign, but he could be pegged as a starter once the 34-year-old Williams calls it a career.
