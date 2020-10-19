Phillips is expected to be a healthy scratch Monday versus the Chiefs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Bills are expected to bench both Phillips and Trent Murphy on Monday, as they try to shake things up following a tough loss to the Titans. Phillips typically logs around 45 percent of the defensive snaps, but now Quinton Jeffferson, Mario Addison and to a lesser extent Darryl Johnson will need to step up Monday.
