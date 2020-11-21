Phillips has sat out the past two games as a healthy inactive.
Phillips was a promising defensive tackle out of Stanford in 2018, but he's never really gotten his career on track and a major knee injury sidelined him for most of 2019. While healthy again, he's struggled in his return with just seven tackles and no sacks in six 2020 games. We'll see if he can work his way back into the rotation following the Week 11 bye, but for now he's simply a reserve player on a team that could really use a boost in the middle of its interior D-Line.
