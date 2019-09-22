Phillips (undisclosed) had X-rays after Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Phillips was hurt on the final drive of the game, but it's not clear exactly what the issue is. The second-year pro lost his starting job after the team selected Ed Oliver in the first round of April's draft, so he's been used in more of a situational role. If the additional tests come up negative, expect the Bills to still monitor his practice status heading into Week 4's game versus the Patriots.