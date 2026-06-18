Bills' Ian Wheeler: Joining Buffalo

The Bills signed Wheeler to a one-year deal on Thursday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

Wheeler signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2024 before suffering a knee injury that killed all momentum in his rookie season. The running back joined the Saints' practice squad in 2025 before departing the league for the UFL. Wheeler was named United Bowl MVP and rushed for 541 yards over 85 carries in 11 games during the 2026 UFL season. The 24-year-old will compete for a depth spot with the Bills behind 2025 rushing-title winner James Cook.