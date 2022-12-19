Buffalo activated Boettger (Achilles) from its reserve/PUP list Monday ahead of Saturday's game at Chicago.
After spending the entire season up to this point recovering from an Achilles tear he sustained nearly a year ago, Boettger appears primed to make his 2022 debut in Week 16. With starting center Mitch Morse (concussion) and starting right guard Ryan Bates (ankle) both questionable for Saturday's game at this point, Boettger could find himself mixed back into the offensive line sooner rather than later.