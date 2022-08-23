Boettger (Achilles) has been moved to the reserve/PUP list, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports. Said general manager Brandon Beane, "I think he's going to need some time. He had a little bit of a setback with his (injury), but he still has a chance to play this year."

The reserve offensive lineman suffered the injury in Week 16 of last season, but he still needs some time before being subjected to the rigors of regular-season play. Boettger will now miss at least the first four weeks of the season.