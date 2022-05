Boettger is missing OTAs because he's still rehabbing from the Achilles tear he suffered in December, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

It wouldn't be incredibly realistic to expect Boettger to be back to full health at this point, and it's still up in the air whether he'll be able to participate in training camp. Once he is ready to return, he'll provide depth for the interior of a Bills offensive line that allowed one of the lowest sack totals in the league in 2021.