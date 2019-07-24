Bills' Isaac Asiata: Lands in Buffalo
Asiata (undisclosed) signed a one-year contract with the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Asiata was dealing with an injury when the Dolphins waived him in June, the nature of which remains undisclosed. The 2017 fifth-round pick appeared in one game with in Miami during his rookie season, and made one more appearance in 2018. He'll now work to earn a depth role in Buffalo.
