Bills' Isaiah Hodgins: Buffalo adds in sixth round

The Bills selected Hodgins in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 207th overall.

Hodgins (6-foot-4, 210) doesn't offer much speed out of Oregon State (4.61-second 40), but he was a uniquely productive player there and offers uncommon promise for a sixth-round pick. Hodgins' athletic testing was solid aside from his long speed, moreover, his 36.5-inch vertical and 124-inch broad jump indicating short-area explosiveness. Hodgins' ball skills and coordination really stand out on tape, and it's impressive that he totaled 2,322 yards and 20 touchdowns before turning 22 this fall. There's a decent chance he proves a better NFL player than Gabriel Davis, who the Bills selected in the fourth round out of UCF.