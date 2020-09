Hodgins may need shoulder surgery, but the Bills hope that rest will be enough for him to return this season, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hodgins was placed on injured reserve Sunday and is required to miss at least three games as a result, and the team is hoping he'll be recovered enough to return by then. At some point, however, he'll likely need surgery. The rookie sixth-round pick is eligible to return in Week 4 versus the Jets.