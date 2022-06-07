Hodgins (undisclosed) was inactive for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
The wide receiver was unable to participate in Tuesday's opening day of mandatory minicamp, standing on the sideline for the session. Hodgins re-signed with the Bills this offseason after spending the majority of the 2021 campaign on the team's practice squad, playing four snaps on offense in his only appearance on the active roster. He remains buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder amongst others.