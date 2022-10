Hodgins has been signed to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills are without Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder -- both depth receivers have ankle injuries -- so the team is bumping up Hodgins and Tanner Gentry ahead of Week 6 action. One of those players will serve as the fifth receiver in Sunday's contest, and both could be needed if No. 3 receiver Isaiah McKenzie isn't cleared from his concussion issue.