Hodgins recorded four receptions for 41 yards on six targets while playing 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers.

Suiting up in just his second NFL game after being signed off the practice squad Saturday, Hodgins proved to be a popular target for both Josh Allen and Case Keenum during his limited time on the field. Though he was efficient with his opportunities, Hodgins didn't have a role on special teams in the resounding win, which could be detrimental to his chances of dressing most weeks when the Bills have more healthy receivers available. Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) were both sidelined Week 5, and if the two are available for the Bills' Week 6 matchup with the Chiefs, Hodgins may find himself as the sixth man on the depth chart.