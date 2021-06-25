Hodgins has received praise from coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen for his impressive work during OTAs and minicamp after posting a standout performance in the sessions, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Hodgins reportedly impressed during last year's training camp as well but was sidelined before the season began by a shoulder injury that required surgery and never returned. He essentially enters 2021 as a rookie and has a lot of talent ahead of him, so he will need to continue impressing in training camp if he wants to see some reps during the regular season. Hodgins should at least have some preseason action in 2021 to show what he can do.