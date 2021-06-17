Hodgins has shed his red non-contact jersey during this week's practices after shoulder surgery caused him to miss his entire 2020 season, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills had high hopes for the Oregon State product after selecting him in the sixth round last season, but he never set foot on the field and is finally ready to begin what will essentially be his first real NFL season. "He's surprisingly quick and I'm not talking long speed, he's got that too, but just a short game quickness and getting off of jam and make it a good release," said quarterback Josh Allen this week. High praise from Allen aside, Hodgins has a fight on his hands just to make the final roster for the start of the season, as the Bills have almost everyone back from last year's high-powered offense, while veteran Emmanuel Sanders replaces the departed John Brown.