The Bills designated Hodgins (shoulder) to return from injured reserve Monday, opening the 21-day window to be activated, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick showed enough in training camp to make the active roster, but he was subsequently placed on IR before playing a game. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver is eligible to play in the Week 12 matchup against the Chargers if the upcoming practice week goes well. Rookie Gabriel Davis has already proven to be an effective depth option for the Bills, so Hodgins will aim to secure the No. 5 receiver role once he's ready.