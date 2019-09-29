Play

McKenzie (ankle) is officially active and will play in Sunday's contest against the Patriots.

McKenzie logged a full practice session Friday, and this news confirms he's mostly shaken off his ankle injury. The 2017 fifth-round pick will continue to provide a gadget option in the offense, giving the Patriots defense something extra to monitor with him on the field.

