McKenzie brought in all four of his targets for 46 yards, returned two punts for 31 yards and netted zero yards on his sole punt return in the Bills' 21-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

McKenzie continues to see his role in the offense increase, as he's now logged multiple catches in two straight games. The second-year speedster is proving to be more than just a return specialist, and he's also a perpetual threat on gadget plays such as jet sweeps due to his ability in space. McKenzie's production will be hard to trust week to week, but he'll look to build on Sunday's effort against the Jets in Week 14.