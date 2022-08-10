McKenzie (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
McKenzie was held for a few days with unspecified soreness. He's taken most of the first-team slot reps in training camp, but veteran Jamison Crowder is also a strong candidate for the job now that he's back on the field after missing the first week or so of training camp with an unspecified injury of his own.
