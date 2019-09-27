McKenzie (ankle) practiced fully Friday after missing Thursday's session and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Given the full practice in the most recent session, we'd lean toward McKenzie being able to play this week. He's a bit player in the Buffalo offense, but he gives the team a gadget option whenever he's out on the field and, assuming he plays, will at least give the Patriots something extra to think about.