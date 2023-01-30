McKenzie finished the regular season with 42 catches for 423 yards and four TD receptions to go with nine carries for 55 yards and a rushing TD over 15 games.

McKenzie served as the No. 3 receiver for most of the season, but his week-to-week production was spotty between inconsistent usage and some minor injuries. He never posted more than three catches or 40 yards after Week 13, including the playoffs. Still, overall it was a decent season for the 2017 fifth-rounder, as McKenzie had previously never reached this level of production. His role as the No. 3 receiver is far from secure, as the Bills have a number of young receivers they are looking to develop, plus Cole Beasley might give it another go for one more season while veteran Jamison Crowder will likely be healthy again soon.